Steven Kwan -- batting .279 with a double, two triples, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.

Kwan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last outings.

Kwan has recorded a hit in 81 of 117 games this season (69.2%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.5%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (4.3%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has driven home a run in 28 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 58 of 117 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .254 AVG .293 .340 OBP .346 .349 SLG .415 17 XBH 20 2 HR 3 14 RBI 27 34/28 K/BB 23/21 8 SB 7

Reds Pitching Rankings