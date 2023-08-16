Steven Kwan vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .279 with a double, two triples, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 in his last outings.
- Kwan has recorded a hit in 81 of 117 games this season (69.2%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (4.3%), homering in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has driven home a run in 28 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 58 of 117 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.254
|AVG
|.293
|.340
|OBP
|.346
|.349
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|27
|34/28
|K/BB
|23/21
|8
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
