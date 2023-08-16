Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Detroit's last five games have finished below the total, and the average total in that stretch was 9.1.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 119 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 27-33 22-29 31-36 44-46 9-19

