The Minnesota Twins (63-58) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.

Olson is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Olson is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 appearances this season.

Reese Olson vs. Twins

He will take the mound against a Twins squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 165 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).

In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Twins this season, Olson has a 0.79 ERA and a 0.882 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .150.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (3-7) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 4.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 469 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 115 home runs (27th in the league).

The Tigers have gone 6-for-37 with a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.

