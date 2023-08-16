Wednesday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while batting .286.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Reds

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
.361 AVG .229
.452 OBP .255
.444 SLG .292
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
3/6 K/BB 11/1
2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Abbott (7-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.