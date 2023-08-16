Tyler Freeman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds and Andrew Abbott, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 1, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and seven walks while batting .286.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (24.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 29 games this season.
- Freeman has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In seven of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.361
|AVG
|.229
|.452
|OBP
|.255
|.444
|SLG
|.292
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|3/6
|K/BB
|11/1
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (7-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
