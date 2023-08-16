The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

McKinstry has had a hit in 65 of 110 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.6%).

He has homered in 6.4% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has an RBI in 20 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .251 AVG .223 .321 OBP .286 .386 SLG .331 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 44/15 6 SB 6

