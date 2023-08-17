Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .199.

Arias has had a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including multiple hits eight times (11.4%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (10.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 11.4% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1%.

He has scored in 16 of 70 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .128 AVG .255 .242 OBP .322 .198 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 2 RBI 11 37/13 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings