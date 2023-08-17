Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) against the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 17.
The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (2-2) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-1).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (39.6%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a mark of 7-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (490 total).
- The Guardians have the fourth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Rays
|L 9-8
|Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Civale
|August 12
|@ Rays
|L 6-5
|Gavin Williams vs Shawn Armstrong
|August 13
|@ Rays
|W 9-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|W 3-0
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|L 7-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 17
|Tigers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Tarik Skubal
|August 18
|Tigers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Matt Manning
|August 19
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 20
|Tigers
|-
|Logan Allen vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Lance Lynn
