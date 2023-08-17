Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians will attempt to take down Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 88 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .379 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 490 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 842 as a team.

Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cleveland has the fourth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry (3-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In five starts this season, Curry has not yet earned a quality start.

Curry has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn

