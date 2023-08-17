Tarik Skubal will take the hill for the Detroit Tigers (54-66) on Thursday, August 17 against the Cleveland Guardians (58-63), who will counter with Xzavion Curry. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 3.39 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Guardians and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+115), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 6-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (39.6%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 7-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Guardians had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.