Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers meet at Progressive Field on Thursday (starting at 7:15 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.357/.485 so far this year.

Ramirez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI (131 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .272/.340/.380 slash line so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (2-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his eighth start of the season.

None of Skubal's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 5.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Royals Jul. 18 4.0 8 7 7 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 103 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .230/.309/.431 on the year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, four home runs and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI (100 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .309/.368/.491 on the year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

