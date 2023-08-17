Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kole Calhoun -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .294.
- Calhoun is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Calhoun has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.375
|.263
|OBP
|.444
|.278
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
