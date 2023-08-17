Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks while batting .255.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this year (62.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).
- In 71 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.6%).
- He has scored a run in 15 of 71 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.231
|.346
|OBP
|.311
|.368
|SLG
|.316
|8
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|11
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/13
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
