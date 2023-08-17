Oscar Gonzalez vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Oscar Gonzalez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks while hitting .238.
- Gonzalez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.226
|AVG
|.247
|.268
|OBP
|.273
|.321
|SLG
|.356
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Skubal (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
