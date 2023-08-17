Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .380, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- In 68.6% of his games this season (81 of 118), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (32.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (4.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 28 games this year (23.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 58 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.254
|AVG
|.288
|.340
|OBP
|.341
|.349
|SLG
|.408
|17
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|27
|34/28
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
