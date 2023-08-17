Thursday's game at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at 7:15 PM (on August 17). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Guardians, who is slightly favored by our model.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (2-2) for the Tigers and Xzavion Curry (3-1) for the Guardians.

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Tigers as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

This season Detroit has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule