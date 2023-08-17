The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 119 total home runs.

Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Tigers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.235).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (477 total runs).

The Tigers are 29th in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.276).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

So far this year, Skubal does not have a quality start.

Skubal is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his seven outings this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.