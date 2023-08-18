Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .529 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .222.
- Baddoo is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 37 of 76 games this year (48.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (15.8%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 76 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.214
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.364
|.333
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/23
|2
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
