Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .199 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Arias has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (30 of 70), with multiple hits eight times (11.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven in a run in eight games this season (11.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.1%).

He has scored in 16 of 70 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .128 AVG .255 .242 OBP .322 .198 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 2 RBI 11 37/13 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings