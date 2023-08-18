Gabriel Arias vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .199 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Arias has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (30 of 70), with multiple hits eight times (11.4%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven in a run in eight games this season (11.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.1%).
- He has scored in 16 of 70 games (22.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.128
|AVG
|.255
|.242
|OBP
|.322
|.198
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|2
|RBI
|11
|37/13
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.18 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
