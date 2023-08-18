Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Friday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -165 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have compiled a 33-25 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Cleveland has a 12-8 record (winning 60% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Guardians a 62.3% chance to win.

In the 120 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-67-4).

The Guardians have collected a 7-3-0 record ATS this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-28 27-35 24-19 34-44 40-39 18-24

