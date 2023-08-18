Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (88).

Cleveland is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (490 total).

The Guardians rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out seven times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Williams heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn

