On Friday, August 18 at 4:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) host the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field. Gavin Williams will get the call for the Guardians, while Tarik Skubal will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Guardians are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+115). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (1-3, 2.80 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-2, 4.18 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Guardians' matchup versus the Tigers but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (-135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to take down the Tigers with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.41.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 21-21 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 40, or 40.8%, of the 98 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 34 of 78 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrés Giménez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Oscar Gonzalez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

