Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Friday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .284/.357/.485 slash line on the season.

Ramirez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.340/.380 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .230/.309/.431 so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has collected 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.368/.491 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

