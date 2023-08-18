Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Tigers on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Friday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .284/.357/.485 slash line on the season.
- Ramirez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.340/.380 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .230/.309/.431 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has collected 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.368/.491 on the season.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
