After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .294 with a double and two walks.

Calhoun is batting .300 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year (77.8%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.

Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .222 AVG .375 .263 OBP .444 .278 SLG .375 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings