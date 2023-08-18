Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .294 with a double and two walks.
- Calhoun is batting .300 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year (77.8%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|.222
|AVG
|.375
|.263
|OBP
|.444
|.278
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
