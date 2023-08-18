Myles Straw vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while batting .240.
- Straw has had a hit in 67 of 114 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- Straw has had an RBI in 19 games this year (16.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.5%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.207
|AVG
|.269
|.267
|OBP
|.339
|.270
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|40/15
|K/BB
|41/21
|3
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Skubal (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.