The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks while batting .240.

Straw has had a hit in 67 of 114 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 114 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has had an RBI in 19 games this year (16.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.5%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (38 of 114), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .207 AVG .269 .267 OBP .339 .270 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 40/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings