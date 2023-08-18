Nick Maton -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .171.
  • Maton has had a hit in 35 of 90 games this season (38.9%), including multiple hits seven times (7.8%).
  • Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has had an RBI in 20 games this season (22.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 28 of 90 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Tigers Players vs the Guardians

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 44
.143 AVG .197
.278 OBP .297
.218 SLG .378
5 XBH 11
2 HR 6
13 RBI 19
35/21 K/BB 37/17
0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Williams (1-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
