Riley Greene vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI) against the Twins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .309 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 76.2% of his games this season (64 of 84), Greene has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (32.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (31.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.344
|AVG
|.274
|.393
|OBP
|.344
|.525
|SLG
|.457
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|50/13
|K/BB
|47/17
|3
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
