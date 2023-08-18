Steven Kwan -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on August 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .380, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 81 of 118 games this year (68.6%), including 38 multi-hit games (32.2%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (4.2%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kwan has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this year (28 of 118), with more than one RBI eight times (6.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 58 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .254 AVG .288 .340 OBP .341 .349 SLG .408 17 XBH 20 2 HR 3 14 RBI 27 34/28 K/BB 24/21 8 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings