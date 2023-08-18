Spencer Torkelson and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Friday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .230/.309/.431 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 4-for-4 1 1 1 8 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has collected 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.368/.491 so far this year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 12 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .284/.357/.485 slash line on the season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .272/.340/.380 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.