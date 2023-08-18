Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on August 18, 2023
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Friday (beginning at 4:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 66 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .230/.309/.431 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Riley Greene Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Greene Stats
- Riley Greene has collected 100 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .309/.368/.491 so far this year.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .284/.357/.485 slash line on the season.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 131 hits with 27 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.340/.380 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
