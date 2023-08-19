Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .198 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Arias has had a hit in 31 of 72 games this year (43.1%), including multiple hits eight times (11.1%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has picked up an RBI in 12.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games.

He has scored in 16 of 72 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .130 AVG .255 .245 OBP .322 .196 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 3 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings