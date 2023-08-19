Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) and the Detroit Tigers (55-67) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 19.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (9-2) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (4-4).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland is 12-8 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 496 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule