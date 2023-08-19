Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) and the Detroit Tigers (55-67) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Guardians taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 19.
The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (9-2) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (4-4).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cleveland is 12-8 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 496 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Rays
|W 9-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Eflin
|August 15
|@ Reds
|W 3-0
|Logan Allen vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 16
|@ Reds
|L 7-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Andrew Abbott
|August 18
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Gavin Williams vs Tarik Skubal
|August 18
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Xzavion Curry vs Joey Wentz
|August 19
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Matt Manning
|August 20
|Tigers
|-
|Logan Allen vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Lance Lynn
|August 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Xzavion Curry vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 25
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Chris Bassitt
