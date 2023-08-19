Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+135). An 8-run over/under has been set for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -165 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games. Cleveland games have gone under the point total four times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 56.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (34-26).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 12-8 (60%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 62.3% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-69-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-29 27-35 24-19 35-45 40-39 19-25

