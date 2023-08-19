When the Cleveland Guardians (59-64) and Detroit Tigers (55-67) square of at Progressive Field on Saturday, August 19, Tanner Bibee will get the call for the Guardians, while the Tigers will send Matt Manning to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (9-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Manning - DET (4-4, 4.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 12-8 (60%).

Cleveland has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 41, or 41%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 23-26 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Tyler Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Ramón Laureano 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Oscar Gonzalez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+125)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

