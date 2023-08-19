Player props are available for Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 129 hits with 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .284/.355/.484 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 132 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .272/.343/.384 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .229/.310/.430 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 101 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .304/.364/.482 slash line on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 1 4 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

