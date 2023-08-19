Tanner Bibee will try to earn his 10th win of the season when his Cleveland Guardians (59-64) host the Detroit Tigers (55-67) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Bibee (9-2, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (4-4, 4.45 ERA).

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (9-2, 2.90 ERA) vs Manning - DET (4-4, 4.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (9-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 19 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bibee will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Tanner Bibee vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 482 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 121 home runs, 24th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 7-for-16 with two doubles and four RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Manning is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Manning is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

