On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has two doubles and three walks while batting .317.
  • Calhoun enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
  • Calhoun has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
  • In four games this season, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Guardians Players vs the Tigers

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
.280 AVG .375
.333 OBP .444
.360 SLG .375
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/1 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, Aug. 12, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.