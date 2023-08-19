On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has two doubles and three walks while batting .317.

Calhoun enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.

In four games this season, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .280 AVG .375 .333 OBP .444 .360 SLG .375 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

