Kole Calhoun vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kole Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Tigers.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has two doubles and three walks while batting .317.
- Calhoun enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- Calhoun has picked up a hit in nine of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- In four games this season, Calhoun has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.280
|AVG
|.375
|.333
|OBP
|.444
|.360
|SLG
|.375
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Aug. 12, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
