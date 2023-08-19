The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 95 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 60 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (19.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (6.2%).

In 28 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .239 AVG .300 .309 OBP .345 .327 SLG .437 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 27/15 K/BB 44/11 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings