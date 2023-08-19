Matt Vierling vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 95 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 60 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (6.2%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (19.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (6.2%).
- In 28 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.239
|AVG
|.300
|.309
|OBP
|.345
|.327
|SLG
|.437
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/15
|K/BB
|44/11
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (9-2) out to make his 20th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.90 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
