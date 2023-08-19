The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 36 walks.

In 67 of 115 games this year (58.3%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 115 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Straw has had an RBI in 19 games this season (16.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (3.5%).

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year (38 of 115), with two or more runs seven times (6.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .203 AVG .269 .263 OBP .339 .266 SLG .333 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 10 RBI 13 41/15 K/BB 41/21 3 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings