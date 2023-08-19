Riley Greene -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .304 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Greene has gotten a hit in 65 of 86 games this year (75.6%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (31.4%).

He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .344 AVG .267 .393 OBP .339 .525 SLG .442 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 14 RBI 19 50/13 K/BB 51/18 3 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings