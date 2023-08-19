Steven Kwan vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 113th in slugging.
- In 68.3% of his games this year (82 of 120), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (31.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this season (23.3%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (49.2%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.255
|AVG
|.288
|.345
|OBP
|.341
|.357
|SLG
|.408
|18
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|27
|34/30
|K/BB
|24/21
|8
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 143 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
