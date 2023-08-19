The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to produce at the plate.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 27th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 482 (four per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning (4-4) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 11 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/18/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Tarik Skubal Gavin Williams 8/18/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away Joey Wentz Xzavion Curry 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson - 8/23/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros - Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez

