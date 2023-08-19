Tyler Freeman vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tyler Freeman -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .261 with six doubles and seven walks.
- In 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 31 games this season.
- Freeman has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.325
|AVG
|.212
|.413
|OBP
|.236
|.400
|SLG
|.269
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|4/6
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (4-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
