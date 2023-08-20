Carlos Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday, August 20.

With -165 odds, Djokovic is the favorite against Alcaraz for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic +140 Odds to Win Match -165 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Alcaraz defeated Hubert Hurkacz 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Djokovic is coming off a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Saturday.

Through 73 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 25.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 58.8% of them.

Through 33 matches over the past year on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 26.0 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.8% of them.

In the past 12 months, Djokovic has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 60.1% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Djokovic has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 61.8% of those games.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have played three times dating back to 2015, and Alcaraz has a 2-1 advantage, including a 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory in their last matchup on July 16, 2023 at the Wimbledon.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have been equally balanced, each claiming six of 12 sets versus the other.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have matched up for 119 total games, and Djokovic has won more often, securing 64 of them.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have squared off three times, averaging 39.7 games and 4.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.