Gabriel Arias vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .200 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Arias has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12.3% of his games this season, Arias has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 17 games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.137
|AVG
|.255
|.255
|OBP
|.322
|.200
|SLG
|.455
|4
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|11
|40/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
