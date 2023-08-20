The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (hitting .188 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .200 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Arias has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 12.3% of his games this season, Arias has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 17 games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .137 AVG .255 .255 OBP .322 .200 SLG .455 4 XBH 10 1 HR 6 3 RBI 11 40/15 K/BB 37/11 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings