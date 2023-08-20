Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) against the Detroit Tigers (56-67) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on August 20.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (6-5) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

Cleveland is 34-27 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 499 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule