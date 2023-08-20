Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-115). A 7.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Cleveland games have finished below the total five times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.5 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have put together a 34-27 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 34-27 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (55.7% winning percentage).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

In the 123 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-70-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-30 27-35 24-19 35-46 40-40 19-25

