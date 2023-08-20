Logan Allen starts for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 89 home runs.

Cleveland's .378 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (499 total runs).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.

Guardians hitters strike out seven times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Allen (6-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Allen has six quality starts this season.

Allen will look to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/18/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Home Xzavion Curry Joey Wentz 8/19/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Matt Manning 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Eduardo Rodríguez 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Bobby Miller 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Gavin Williams Clayton Kershaw 8/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Tony Gonsolin 8/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tanner Bibee Chris Bassitt 8/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu

