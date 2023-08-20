When the Cleveland Guardians (59-65) and Detroit Tigers (56-67) square of at Progressive Field on Sunday, August 20, Logan Allen will get the ball for the Guardians, while the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Tigers have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (6-5, 3.33 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (8-6, 3.13 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 61 times and won 34, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 34-27 record (winning 55.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 1-2 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 39-57 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 20th 2nd

