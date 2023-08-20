Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 29 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 66 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .280/.352/.478 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 133 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .271/.341/.382 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 18 1-for-1 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 27 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 52 walks and 66 RBI (106 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .232/.315/.434 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI (76 total hits).

He has a slash line of .281/.343/.519 on the season.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Twins Aug. 15 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

