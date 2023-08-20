The Cleveland Guardians and Kole Calhoun, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .311 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Calhoun enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games so far this year.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
.276 AVG .375
.344 OBP .444
.448 SLG .375
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/2 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
