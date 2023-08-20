After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .225 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (seven of 42), with two or more RBI three times (7.1%).

He has scored in 11 games this year (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .200 AVG .247 .235 OBP .273 .277 SLG .356 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings