After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Eduardo Rodriguez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .225 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
  • Gonzalez has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this season (seven of 42), with two or more RBI three times (7.1%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (26.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 22
.200 AVG .247
.235 OBP .273
.277 SLG .356
4 XBH 5
0 HR 1
4 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez (8-6 with a 3.13 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 19th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.13, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
